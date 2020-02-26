🔥Two stabbed and one dead in new wave of London knife violence🔥

A young man was knifed to death early this morning after 12 hours of bloodshed across London which included a knife fight outside a wake.

Police and paramedics found the 24-year-old with knife injuries in Stroud Green Way, Croydon, at 12.15am. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he died an hour later.

Scotland Yard said a crime scene had been put in place and his next of kin informed. A spokesman said: “There have been no arrests. A post-mortem will be carried out in due course.”

The killing happened an hour after two men and a dog were stabbed outside a funeral wake in Peckham.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of men fighting outside The Bradfield Club, in Commercial Way, at 11pm last night.

A dog was stabbed at a funeral wake in Peckham (UKNIP)

Officers found two men in their twenties with non life-threatening stab wounds. One refused further medical treatment. The other was taken to hospital where he remains today. The dog, said to be a bullmastiff, was taken to an animal hospital.

The youth club was sealed off this morning. A discarded balaclava found in a garden was examined by police.

A neighbour, 50, said: “It was crazy. People were running around everywhere and screaming. I saw the dog was bleeding from its stomach. It was crying out in pain — it was heartbreaking. It was a funeral party … a sad occasion made even worse.”

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray, police said.

A woman, who gave her name as Sinead, told the Mirror that the wake followed her aunt’s funeral. Her cousin was one of those stabbed. She claimed masked men with “guns, knives and other weapons” had attacked mourners.

Meanwhile, a man was being questioned on suspicion of murder today after a mother was found stabbed to death at her house in Leyton.

The victim, named locally as Li, 35, was pronounced dead just before noon yesterday in Magnolia Close. Police arrested a man, 54, at the house and he remains in police custody.

The victim is said to be a mother of two who worked part-time at nearby Michael’s Fish Bar. Owner Ruhong Li told the Standard she had plans to move to China to have another baby.

She said: “Li was a very nice lady. She had two children, a girl and a boy, and one was studying at Cambridge University. She was always nice to talk to… she had told me her husband died around six years ago.”

Detective Inspector Olly Clark, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “At this very early stage we are treating this as a domestic-related incident and believe the parties were known to each other. We are not seeking further suspects.

“A post-mortem examination in due course will help us establish this and we will keep the victim’s family and local community informed as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.