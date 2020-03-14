Two St. Clair County residents among Illinoisans testing positive for coronavirus, officials say

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with elected and health officials, provides a daily update on the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in Illinois, on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

ST. LOUIS — Illinois public health officials said Saturday that they are studying possible exposures and travel histories of two St. Clair County residents who tested positive for coronavirus, one who is in her 60s, the other in her 70s.The two women are the first coronavirus cases to be reported from southern Illinois. Two additional cases are also the first to be announced from central Illinois, a man from Woodford County and another man from Cumberland County. Both are in their 70s.“We are starting to receive results from commercial laboratory testing,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a press release. “With these additional results, we expect the number of identified cases to increase dramatically all across the state. It is vitally important that we implement social distancing measures, such as staying home and cancelling large events. These are actions that can reduce the number of infections that occur in the community, and ultimately alleviate the strain on our health care systems.”On Saturday, officials said the total number of cases in Illinois is now 64, including at least 11 new cases in the Chicago area.“As we expected, we are beginning to identify cases of COVID-19 outside of the Chicago area,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a press release about the contagious disease.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

