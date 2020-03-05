🔥Two recent King's College Hospital patients test positive for coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two recent patients of King’s College Hospital in South London have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

It was confirmed today the pair were among the latest infections as the toll across the UK hit 87.

A statement from the hospital, based in Camberwell, said: “The Trust has had two recent patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

“We have strict protocols in place to manage the control of infection and to reduce the possibility of cross-infection, and this includes restricting access for staff and visitors to the ward.”

It added that Public Health England is carrying out contact tracing and will be in touch with anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Those with symptoms are asked to call 101.

Wednesday saw Britain’s largest spike in diagnoses in a single day, with 34 cases. This was followed by two in Northern Ireland. There were later four confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

