🔥Two prisoners being tested for coronavirus at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire🔥

Two prisoners are being tested for coronavirus at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire.

The men are inmates at Bullingdon prison, near Bicester, and are reportedly being kept in isolation in their cells.

Access is also being restricted to one wing where the prisoners are, according to Sky News.

The prison, which has capacity for 1,114 inmates, remains operational. It is the main prison for offenders in the Thames Valley.

Bullingdon holds both prisoners on remand and who have been sentenced, as well as young adults between the ages of 18-21.

It comes as the World Health Organisation announced the new coronavirus will be called COVID-19.

Public Health England have been contacted by the Standard for comment.