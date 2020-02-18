🔥Two people killed, two seriously hurt in Ferguson crash🔥

FERGUSON — Two people were killed and two others seriously injured when their vehicle struck a tree in Ferguson, police said Tuesday.Witnesses told investigators that it appeared the vehicle was being chased by an “older white vehicle” when the crash happened Friday evening.One person was ejected and three others were trapped inside when the vehicle hit the tree near Windward Court and the Canfield Green Apartments. Two of the people who were trapped were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to a hospital for treatment. Both were in critical condition Tuesday, police said. Authorities have not identified the two who were killed.It wasn’t immediately clear why police didn’t announce the fatal wreck until days later.Police are investigating the reports of a chase prior to the crash.Authorities ask anyone with relevant information to call Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.