🔥Two people killed, around 40 buildings destroyed by tornado in Nashville🔥

(Reuters) – A tornado struck Nashville, Early on Tuesday tennessee, killing at the very least two different people and destroying around 40 buildings, firefighters and police said.

The Metro Nashville Police reported bit.ly/2PHXpM2 two fatalities in the East Nashville region. The Nashville fire department said it had been giving an answer to reports of around 40 structure collapses around Nashville.

The authorities department in the Mt. Juliet suburb east of Nashville reported multiple homes damaged and folks injured.

Several people took to Twitter to state these were without power in your community. Some posted videos of lightning flashing over the sky.

Tennessee is among 14 U.S. states which will vote on Tuesday in the contest to select a Democratic nominee to stand against President Donald Trump in November.