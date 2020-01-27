🔥Two people in N.H. are being tested for coronavirus🔥

Two people from New Hampshire who recently traveled to Wuhan City, China, have become ill and are being tested for coronavirus, the newly discovered virus that has sickened hundreds, state health authorities said.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement the two people, who were not identified, sought medical care for respiratory ailments and are now recovering.

“They remain isolated until test results are available,” said the department in a statement. New Hampshire authorities sent samples to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.