🔥Two passengers of quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner die after contracting coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan have died after contracting coronavirus.

The two Japanese citizens were in their eighties and had underlying health conditions, according to local media.

News of the deaths come after it was confirmed British nationals who were stranded on the vessel will be flown home on an evacuation flight on Friday.

Around 500 passengers have left the ship, which is docked in Yokohama, after a two-week quarantine that failed to stop the spread of coronavirus among passengers.

Passengers disembarking from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port are pictured in Yokohama (REUTERS/Kyodo Japan)

At least 621 people on the Diamond Princess tested positive for the virus. This is the biggest cluster of cases outside mainland China.

There were 78 British passengers on the cruise liner when cases of the coronavirus strain known as Covid-19 started to emerge.

Four British cases have since been confirmed by the Foreign Office.

Couple David and Sally Abel, who have highlighted their plight on social media, are among those to test positive for the potentially deadly virus.

It was unclear whether they will be able to board the repatriation flight tomorrow.

This page is being updated.