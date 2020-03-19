🔥Two new tests for COVID-19 have been approved to speed up results, federal health minister says🔥

OTTAWA — As COVID-19 cases in Canada continue to rise, Health Minister Patty Hajdu has a signed an interim order to approve two new diagnostic test kits to allow provincial labs to get results back more quickly.

“This Interim Order will help ensure quicker and more flexible approval of the importation and sale of medical devices that are necessary for Canada’s response to COVID-19, including test kits,” said a news release from Health Canada.

Meanwhile, provincial officials say they are working to bring down wait times as demand for tests increases.

“We have ramped up our lab capacity as significantly as possible, and will do more as we need to,” said Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott on Wednesday. She said the province has more than 2,000 test results still pending, and hopes to soon be able to conduct 5,000 tests per day, up from about 1,000 now. Quebec has also said it hopes to test 5,000 per day soon.

As of Wednesday evening, Canada has reported 713 total cases of COVID-19, and nine deaths associated with the disease. Quebec reported its first death on Wednesday, while Ontario has reported one and the rest are in British Columbia.

The highest number of reported cases are now in B.C. (231), Ontario (212) and Alberta (119).

“What is most concerning is that over the past week we’ve started to see a sharp rise in cases, and a number of provinces have reported cases with no links to travel,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, at a briefing in Ottawa. “This is a signal there is some degree of community spread. So our time to act is now.”

Canada has now conducted more than 50,000 tests for COVID-19, and Tam said the government has procured 800,000 swabs for testing.

Hajdu said the newly approved test kits will further raise Canada’s testing capacity.

Our time to act is now

“Dr. Tam has said early diagnosis is a critical component of slowing down the spread of the illness,” Hajdu said. “Canadians can be encouraged that Canada has been leading in terms of our testing capacity.”

Tam said that for now, Canada has enough critical medical equipment to cope with the disease, such as ventilators.

“We are actually preempting any need for ventilators by purchasing some already on the federal level, even though there hasn’t been any specific request (from provinces),” she said.

Above all, Tam said Canadians must stick to social distancing measures such as avoiding social visits and trying to keep a two-meter distance from other people.

“By all means go out for a walk in the fresh air, go to the grocery store, as long as you keep to that two-metre rule,” Tam said. “And be sure to wash your hands as soon as you get inside.”

• Email: bplatt@postmedia.com | Twitter: btaplatt