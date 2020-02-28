🔥Two new England coronavirus cases confirmed bringing UK total to 19🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in England taking the number of people infected in the UK to 19.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty said: “Two further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The virus was passed on in Iran and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres at the Royal Free Hospital.”

It comes after Wales confirmed its first case this morning.

Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales, said in a statement: “I have confirmed that a patient in Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the first confirmed case in Wales.”

Northern Ireland announced an infection yesterday evening.

