🔥Two new cases of COVID-19 in St. Charles County, bringing total to 8🔥

St. Charles County reported two new cases of people with COVID-19 on Tuesday, a spokesman for the county executive said.That brings to eight the number of cases in St. Charles County, including one death.One of the people diagnosed with the virus is an employee of a Circle K, a gas station and convenience store at 3700 Elm Street in St. Charles city. It is south of Highway 370.The store is a busy hub for people popping in for a soda or coffee, or to fill up. And many worried customers took to social media to complain and spread the word to friends to watch for symptoms.County health officials are trying to find others who might have been exposed to the virus. The employee was among three cases reported by the county on Monday.Mary Enger, a spokeswoman for County Executive Steve Ehlmann, confirmed Tuesday that the St. Charles County Public Health Department is “conducting an investigation and screening known contacts” of the Circle K employee.Enger said the store closed voluntarily. No one from the company was immediately available Tuesday to say how long it might be closed.The store’s parking lot was surrounded by yellow caution tape on Monday evening and its gas pump handles were covered as well.Anyone who has been in the store recently and is concerned about exposure to the virus should call the St. Charles County Public Health 636-949-1899. But how recently? Enger wasn’t sure how far back the exposure might have been.”If they were in there within the last two weeks, they should call the hotline,” she said. “If they have questions at all and don’t remember when they were in there, they should call.” Enger told the Post-Dispatch that two new cases were added Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to eight. No additional information was immediately available about those people.

