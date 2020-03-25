Two more St. Charles nursing home residents test positive for COVID-19

ST. CHARLES — Two more residents of a nursing home in St. Charles have tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday a day after officials announced the first case there. Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center was informed two residents tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the morning, said Craig Workman, a spokesman for the agency.The St. Charles nursing home at 2840 West Clay Street houses 113 elderly patients recovering from medical procedures.Relatives of residents at the facility had not yet been notified of the two new cases, Workman said.Workman did not release more details. He said Missouri and St. Charles County officials were expected to release more information on the confirmed cases Tuesday evening. Officials with both agencies could not immediately be reached for comment.On Tuesday, Frontier announced that an elderly woman residing at the home tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital. The woman was taken to the hospital Saturday for symptoms of a heart condition and had not shown symptoms typically associated with the coronavirus.The woman had not traveled abroad or received any visitors in recent weeks, Workman said Tuesday. He did not release more details about her stay at the facility, citing federal privacy laws, but said she had been there “for some time” and was not a new resident.Frontier, which operates six facilities in the St. Louis region, banned outside outside visitors as early as two weeks ago. Frontier also then canceled group events within the building and closed the dining room.Frontier has also screened residents and patients daily for signs of or symptoms of the coronavirus, according to Workman. The St. Charles facility where the woman tested positive for COVID-19 has about 135 staffers.Asked about the case Tuesday, St. Charles County spokeswoman Mary Enger said only that health officials would investigate each case of COVID-19.“With any positive case we conduct interviews and contact people who have been in contact with them,” she said. This story will be updated.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

Dr. Mimi Vo says she has repeatedly asked public and private health officials for COVID-19 tests to be done on her patients, but has been denied.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Less than a week ago Jazmond Dixon, 31, went to an urgent care for flu-like symptoms. She died Sunday.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

Of the 38 new cases, six are not travel related, officials said.

The woman who died, Jazmond Dixon, was a biomedical services employee who worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis.

Also on Friday, leaders in the Missouri House of Representatives announced that a member of the House had tested positive for COVID-19.

The third case, confirmed late Saturday, is a man in his 20s who traveled to Spain. Officials said he was quarantined since his return.