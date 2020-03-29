Two more die of coronavirus in Missouri as state tops 900 cases

JEFFERSON CITY — State health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, for a total of 903. The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services is also reporting two more deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus, for a total of 12 in the state.

On Saturday, St. Louis city had 95 reported cases of the virus, and St. Louis county had 336, the state reported. St. Charles County so far has 43 reported cases, Franklin County has seven and Jefferson County has 17, state officials said.More than 12,000 people have been tested statewide for the coronavirus, state health officials said.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, has been charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree.

Less than a week ago Jazmond Dixon, 31, went to an urgent care for flu-like symptoms. She died Sunday.

The woman who died, Jazmond Dixon, was a biomedical services employee who worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis.

Officials in both states gave updates Wednesday on the spread of the coronavirus and financial relief they’re trying to provide.

The staff member did not have symptoms when they were working, according to a spokeswoman for Mercy.

Of the 38 new cases, six are not travel related, officials said.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.