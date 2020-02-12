🔥Two more Brits struck down with coronavirus on quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two British nationals are among the new cases of coronavirus diagnosed on a quarantined cruise off the coast of Japan, the Standard has confirmed.

The pair were confirmed as being infected with Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon and are among 39 new cases aboard the Diamond Princess vessel.

It brings the number of Brits infected from the ship to three, following the diagnosis of honeymooner Alan Steele last week.

The British Embassy in Tokyo told the Standard that it was providing assistance to British nationals from the ship who had been struck down during the outbreak.

Workers wearing protective suits walk away from the cruise ship Diamond Princess (REUTERS)

Those infected have been transferred from the boat to hospitals on shore.

The total of confirmed cases from the ship has now hit 175.

Those diagnosed with the virus include 29 passengers and 10 staff, according to the Kyodo news agency. There are 3,700 people aboard the boat.

Four of those newly infected were reported to be in serious conditions, while those confirmed to have the virus have been taken off the ship for treatment.

The British Embassy in Tokyo could not confirm the conditions of the newly infected Brits. #

Alan Steele from Wolverhampton, was the first of those three to have been diagnosed aboard the ship. His wife, who remains on the boat which they were on during a honeymoon trip, has said he is doing well in hospital.

