Two men shot in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis

Police gather and document evidence at the scene of a shooting on North Broadway in St. Louis on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two men were found shot at the scene, one in the 8500 block of N. Broadway and one in the 8600 block of N. Broadway. Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]

ST. LOUIS — Police say two men were shot Monday in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis.Police said they were called about 1 p.m. and found one of the men on the 8500 block of North Broadway Street, and the other one block over on the 8600 block of North Broadway. Investigators were trying to determine where the shooting actually happened. Police reported shortly after they arrived that the victims were conscious and breathing, but at 2: 30 p.m. they announced homicide detectives were at the scene investigating. Police did not release any additional details on the incident.

