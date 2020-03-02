🔥Two men in hospital after having substances sprayed on them in separate London attacks🔥

Two men have been sprayed with an “unknown substance” in separate violent attacks that took place minutes apart on London’s streets.

A man, aged in his 40s, was assaulted and sprayed with the noxious liquid in Lewisham, south-east London, at around 9.20pm on Sunday, Scotland Yard said.

A man in his 20s was stabbed in Waltham Forest, north-east London, at around 10.40pm. He too had a substance sprayed on him.

Both men were taken to hospital. Their conditions are believed to be non-life threatening, a police spokesman added.

No arrests have been made and officers are appealing for witnesses and information.

From images taken of the crime scene in Lewisham, the attack appears to have happened near a bus stop. A number 54 double-decker bus emptied of passengers was being examined by officers.

Lewisham MPS tweeted and said: “We’re working in #Lewisham High Street after a man in his 40s was assaulted and sprayed at around 9.20pm with an unknown substance.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment (condition not thought to be life-threatening). No arrest yet. Witnesses pls call 101 ref 7135/01mar.”

Waltham Forest MPS also tweeted and said: “We’re investigating a stabbing at 10.40pm in Queens Road #Walthamstow.

“A substance was also sprayed at the victim, aged in his 20s, who has been taken to hospital. We await assessment of condition. No arrest. Witnesses or anyone with info pls call 101 (ref CAD 7654/mar01).”

Another stabbing had taken place in Waltham Forest several hours before the substance attack resulting in a 20-year-old man being taken to hospital although his condition was assessed as non-life threatening.

A Section 60 order, which allows police to enforce stop and search measures, was in place in the area when both Waltham Forest attacks took place.

The order will remain in place until Monday, March 2 at 6pm.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 9.21pm last night to reports of an assault in Lewisham High Street.

‘We sent an ambulance crew, our hazardous area response team and an incident response officer to the scene.

‘We treated a patient at the scene and took them to hospital.’