Two more people have died in London after contracting coronavirus, taking the UK’s death toll to 10.

An 89-year-old patient with underlying health conditions died at Charing Cross Hospital, while a woman in her 60s passed away at Queen’s Hospital.

It comes as Boris Johnson prepares to announce the next phase of the government’s “battle plan” to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak after the World Health Organisation declared it a global pandemic.

This story is being updated…

