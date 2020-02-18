🔥Two Irish passengers on board coronavirus cruise ship Diamond Princess diagnosed with deadly illness🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two Irish passengers who were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The two Irish citizens, who are living abroad, are now being treated in hospital in Japan.

It comes after Brits David Abel and his wife Sally, who were also isolated on the plagued vessel, said they were among 88 others confirmed on Tuesday to have become infected with the deadly virus.

Six Irish citizens were on board the cruise ship, which is currently docked off Yokahama, Japan.

Simon Coveney, Ireland’s deputy prime minister, said: “Two of these tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently being treated in hospital in Japan.

“These citizens share dual citizenship with another EU member state and are not normally resident in Ireland.

“Our Embassy in Tokyo is in ongoing contact with them regarding their consular needs.”

More than 500 people on board the Diamond Princess have become infected with coronavirus (AP)

Mr Coveney added: “We are also in close contact with those who remain in quarantine on the ship.

“We are working with our EU partners and other like-minded countries regarding options for their return.

“Nine Irish citizens were passengers on the Westerdam Cruise Ship, which is currently docked off Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

The Diamond Princess has been moored off the coast of Yokohama, near Tokyo, since February 3, with a total of 542 people on board testing positive for the respiratory illness, known as Covis-19.

Mr and Mrs Abel said on Tuesday morning that they had become victims, but claimed Japanese authorities were taking them to a hostel rather than a hospital.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals stuck on the ship, at least six of whom are thought to have been diagnosed.

Coronavirus, which has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation, has so far claimed 1,874 lives and seen 73,336 suspected cases.