two-inmates-charged-after-prison-officer-allegedly-attacked-at-maximum-security-hmp-whitemoor

🔥Two inmates charged after prison officer allegedly attacked at maximum security HMP Whitemoor🔥

News
John koli0

Two inmates have been charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack on a prison officer at a maximum security jail.

Brusthom Ziamani, 24, and Baz Macaulay Hockton, 26, have been charged over the alleged incident at HMP Whitemoor on January 9.

Ziamani was also charged with actual bodily harm and common assault in relation to two other officers at the Cambridgeshire jail.

Both men will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

HMP Whitemore houses Category A and B prisoners and has a number of high-risk inmates.

Related Posts

what-to-know-about-the-2020-new-hampshire-primary

🔥What to know about the 2020 New Hampshire primary🔥

mariya smith
the-reader:-&apos;low-skilled&apos;-migrants-who-keep-london-afloat

🔥The Reader: 'Low-skilled' migrants who keep London afloat🔥

John koli
5-things-to-know-about-the-iowa-caucuses

5 things to know about the Iowa Caucuses

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *