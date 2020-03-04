🔥Two inmates charged after prison officer allegedly attacked at maximum security HMP Whitemoor🔥

Two inmates have been charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack on a prison officer at a maximum security jail.

Brusthom Ziamani, 24, and Baz Macaulay Hockton, 26, have been charged over the alleged incident at HMP Whitemoor on January 9.

Ziamani was also charged with actual bodily harm and common assault in relation to two other officers at the Cambridgeshire jail.

Both men will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

HMP Whitemore houses Category A and B prisoners and has a number of high-risk inmates.