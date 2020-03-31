🔥Two injured after explosion tears apart house in Dewsbury🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two men have been injured in an explosion which has caused “significant damage” to a house in Dewsbury.

A 55-year-old man, who was in the property on Crescent Walk, in Ravensthorpe, when the explosion happened at 11.37am is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Another man is receiving treatment after he was struck by debris at the scene.

Neither man’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

Two people have been injured in a fire in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire. (Yasir Shahzad)

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said five crews were at the scene. A technical rescue crew, an aerial appliance and search and rescue dogs were also in attendance.

A police spokesperson said: “A 55-year-old man in the house was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries caused by the incident. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Another male who suffered a head injury after being struck by debris was treated at the scene. He was later taken to hospital for further treatment to the injury which is not life threatening.

A local resident told the Standard of his sadness at the explosion and said that the family who live in the house were away on holiday in Pakistan.