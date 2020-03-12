Two for Bo: Blues win makeup game against Anaheim

Blues center Ryan O’Reilly blocks a shot as goaltender Jake Allen looks on during the third period Wednesday night.

Chris Carlson, AP photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. _ The Blues returned to Orange County to finish the job Jay Bouwmeester started exactly one month to the day: getting two points at the Honda Center against the Anaheim Ducks.Mission accomplished.St. Louis completed a game that was postponed Feb. 11 due to Bouwmeester’s cardiac arrest with a 4-2 victory Wednesday over the Ducks.Alex Pietrangelo scored twice, the second into an empty net with one minute to play, giving him a career-high 16 goals this season. And speaking of Sweet 16, Zach Sanford’s 16th goal of the season during a lengthy delayed penalty late in the second period, proved to be the game winner.Jake Allen was stout in goal, stopping 26 of 27 Anaheim shots, several of which were high-danger chances from close range. And there you have it _ two points for Bouwmeester.“For us to come back here and get this one for Bo was nice,” Allen said.When asked if there was any back-and-forth texting with Bouwmeester after the game, Allen smiled and said: “No. If you know Bo, he’s not much of a texter. We’ll talk to him when we get back in St. Louis.”Which sounds like Bouwmeester _ old school to his core.So the Blues remained atop the Central Division (and Western Conference) with a 42-19-10 record, good for 94 points. They remain two points ahead of Colorado (42-20-8) which remained two points behind St. Louis with a 3-2 overtime win Wednesday over the New York Rangers. The Avalanche still have a game in hand with the Blues.“It’s been a pretty tight race in our division all year and in the West Conference as a whole,” Sanford said. “Colorado’s right there on our heels, as well as a couple other teams. Every point matters, every game matters, and we’ve got to come prepared for every single one.”Anaheim (29-33-9) may be near the bottom of the Western standings, but they’ve been a tough out lately using younger, energetic players trying to get noticed and establish a foothold in the NHL.“Lot of young guys over ther,e competing hard” coach Craig Berube said. “It was a hard game. We had to compete to stay with ‘em. They competed hard. It was a pretty even game.”For example, the only Ducks’ goal came from 27-year-old rookie defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, playing in just his fifth NHL game. He scored his first NHL goal, tying the game at 2-2 with 6: 32 left in the second.Does that name sound familiar? Hakanpaa was drafted in the fourth round, No. 104 overall, in the 2010 draft by the Blues. Unable to crack the Blues’ roster, he played several seasons in Finland before returning to the U.S. and the Ducks’ American Hockey League affiliate in San Diego this season.In goal, with John Gibson injured and former Blue Ryan Miller used Tuesday night against Ottawa, Anthony Stolarz saw his first NHL action of the season and played well, stopping 33 of 35 shots.So it wasn’t easy Wednesday. It was a heavy, physical contest. Oskar Sundqvist limped off the ice after taking a hit along the boards with 13: 11 left in the third period _ Berube offered no details on his condition.Even so, it was a satisfying end to a grueling stretch of four games in six days. Those games were played in three times zones, starting on the East Coast and ending on the West Coast.“It’s not an easy week,” Pietrangelo said. “We were in New York for a week. We played three (games) in four and then flying out here it took us almost five hours. It was a long one. Not easy to change time zones.”I think mentally, too, it’s tough. You’re away from home, you’re away from your family. We did a real good job of dialing in our focus. This one could have got away from us but guys did a real good job.”With the entire sports world dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, including the Blues, the defending Stanley Cup champions had their own side issue to deal with. Namely, making sure there were no emotional after-effects being back in the building where they nearly saw their teammate and friend die.“I didn’t find from our players it was that emotional,” Berube said. “Bouwmeester’s in a great spot right now. He’s healthy, he’s doing good, so I think that had a lot to do with it.”I thought our team was upbeat this morning in practice. Upbeat before the game. Obviously there is emotions that play into it for sure. But I don’t think it affected our team in a negative way.”Even so, Ivan Barbashev said he had flashbacks in the morning at different spots of the arena that brought back a memory of that night.But Barbashev actually was in a better place than most, because he came into the game knowing he would be credited with a goal by night’s end. He scored here Feb. 11 before the game was postponed with 7: 50 left in the first period after Bouwmeester collapsed on the St. Louis bench.“It’s weird,” Barbashev said. “I didn’t know about the rules. I think Army (Doug Armstrong) told me about a month ago the stats (from Feb. 11) are gonna stay.”They just wouldn’t count until Wednesday’s makeup game was complete.“He told me I just need to score two more goals to get a hat trick,” Barbashev said.Alas, Barbashev had to settle with one goal _ giving him 11 for the season _ on the goal he scored here last month.Anaheim’s Adam Henrique, scored Feb. 11 for the Ducks, so he also entered the contest with a goal-in-waiting, his 26th of the season.Per NHL rule, Wednesday’s game started with the score tied at 1-1, but a full 60 minutes of hockey were played. In other words, the teams did not pick up where they left off in terms of the clock. Confusing? Yes. But that’s the way it was handled.So it became 2-1 Wednesday when Pietrangelo scored the first goal of the night on a power play with 3: 52 left in the opening period. Then Hakanpaa tied it in the second at 2-2, only to have Sanford break the tie a few minutes later.Allen did the rest.“We watched a bit of their film and they chuck a lot of pucks to the net,” Allen said. “They like to get a lot of their chances from five, 10 feet in front of the net. So I knew that was coming.“But we found a way to get it done. Petro got a couple big goals obviously. There were key plays at crucial times. It’s a big two points.”Bouwmeester undoubtedly would agree.

