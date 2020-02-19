two-firefighters-die-in-blaze-at-california-library:-sheriff

(Reuters) – Two firefighters died as they tried to put out a blaze at a library in central California late on Tuesday, the sheriff said.

Crews reached the library in the city of Porterville soon after 4 p.m., emergency services said.

“Prayers for the Porterville City Fire Department. They have lost two brave men,” Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux wrote on Facebook.

The 1950s building did not have a sprinkler system, a spokeswoman for the Tulare County Fire Department said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

