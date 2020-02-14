🔥Two donkeys guided home after taking 'romantic stroll' on Valentine's Day🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two donkeys out for a “romantic stroll” on Valentine’s Day have been escorted home by police.

The adorable pair were spotted wandering side-by-side on a country road in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, by a passing motorist at 2am on February 14.

Police were called to help usher the animals, who were wearing rugs to keep warm, back to safety.

North East Police tweeted a picture of the pair strolling through the darkness and another of them back at a house.

They wrote: “We thought as it was Valentine’s Day we would have an uneventful shift until we came across two donkeys out for a romantic stroll on the B9024 near Turriff.

“Back in a field now. #FormartineCPT #Keepingdonkeyssafe”

PC Mark Maclean told STV News: “We were called around 2am to the B9024 between Turriff and Fortrie, after a motorist found two donkeys enjoying a romantic Valentine’s Day stroll along the road.

“Myself and PC Joseph Yeoman were happy to guide them safely on their way back home again.”