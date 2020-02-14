two-donkeys-guided-home-after-taking-&apos;romantic-stroll&apos;-on-valentine&apos;s-day

🔥Two donkeys guided home after taking 'romantic stroll' on Valentine's Day🔥

News
John koli0

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two donkeys out for a “romantic stroll” on Valentine’s Day have been escorted home by police.

The adorable pair were spotted wandering side-by-side on a country road in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, by a passing motorist at 2am on February 14.  

Police were called to help usher the animals, who were wearing rugs to keep warm, back to safety. 

North East Police tweeted a picture of the pair strolling through the darkness and another of them back at a house.

They wrote: “We thought as it was Valentine’s Day we would have an uneventful shift until we came across two donkeys out for a romantic stroll on the B9024 near Turriff. 

“Back in a field now. #FormartineCPT #Keepingdonkeyssafe”

PC Mark Maclean told STV News: “We were called around 2am to the B9024 between Turriff and Fortrie, after a motorist found two donkeys enjoying a romantic Valentine’s Day stroll along the road.

“Myself and PC Joseph Yeoman were happy to guide them safely on their way back home again.”

Related Posts

bukayo-saka-and-sead-kolasinac-hand-arsenal-fitness-boost-ahead-of-newcastle-test

🔥Bukayo Saka and Sead Kolasinac hand Arsenal fitness boost ahead of Newcastle test🔥

John koli
texas-teen-shot-dead-for-standing-up-to-bully-days-earlier

Texas teen shot dead for standing up to bully days earlier

mariya smith
on-the-2020-trail:-sanders-blasts-buttigieg-for-taking-billionaire-bucks

On the 2020 trail: Sanders blasts Buttigieg for taking billionaire bucks

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *