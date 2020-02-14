🔥Two dead, three injured in head-on crash on Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis🔥

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A pickup truck crossed a grassy median of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and drove into oncoming traffic Friday, killing two people and injuring three, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.Cpl. Juston Wheetley said two of the injured were seriously hurt; the condition of the third wasn’t immediately available.The crash was about 11 a.m. on westbound Highway 40 between Winghaven Boulevard (Highway DD) and Highway 364.Wheetley said an eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and hit two passenger cars head-on.Two people were dead at the scene, Wheetley said. He had no information about the gender or age of the victims who died, or which vehicles they were in.Lake Saint Louis police said the crash has closed both of the westbound lanes of the highway from Winghaven Boulevard to Lake Saint Louis Boulevard. Police said they didn’t know when the highway would reopen. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Winghaven, Wheetley said.