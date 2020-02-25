Two dead including gunman at Maryland Heights Community Center

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A gunman walked into the Maryland Heights Community Center Monday night and began shooting, a witness said. Maya Furr, 20, a lifeguard who was standing nearby, said she saw the man enter the center and fire multiple shots. She said she believed a woman who works at the center was shot. She said a police officer shot and killed the man with the gun. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

