Two dead in shooting in St. Francois County

BONNE TERRE — The St. Francois County coroner’s office said two people were fatally shot early Monday morning.Jason Coplin, an assistant to the coroner, said the case might be a murder-suicide. No one from the sheriff’s office was immediately available.The shooting call was about 6 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Woodleigh Drive, near Lake Primrose and the Lake Timberline area of St. Francois County.Check back for updates.

