🔥Two dead after car plunges into water near primary school in Lincolnshire🔥

Two people have died after a car plunged into water near a primary school in a Lincolnshire village.

A woman, 21, and a 52-year-old man were travelling in a white Fiat Punto that was found in a waterway in Chapel St Leonards.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to Sea Lane following the incident shortly before 3.30pm on Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to hospital but later died.

There were no other people in the vehicle, police said.

Lincolnshire Police were appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting Incident 263 of 24 February.