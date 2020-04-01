Two COVID-19 testing sites opening in north St. Louis

Site personnel check people in at a BJC HealthCare pre-registration coronavirus testing site in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. In order to get tested patients must receive a referral from a health care provider after pre-screening. Photo by Colter Peterson, [email protected]

Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — Two community health centers in north St. Louis will offer free COVID-19 testing through April at drive-thru or walk-thru stations starting this week, officials said Tuesday. Affinia Healthcare will begin offering testing Thursday outside its center at 1717 Biddle Street, north of downtown. On April 6, CareSTL Health will begin testing at its location at 5471 Martin Luther King Drive, in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.Both organizations ask anyone who wishes to be tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to call the centers for a preliminary screening over the phone and to make an appointment to get tested. Because of a nationwide shortage of available testing kits, tests will be reserved for those most at risk, but neither organization will charge for the screenings or tests. Affinia will provide drive-thru testing, chief medical officer Dr. Melissa Tepe said in a written statement. The site is within walking distance of area public housing and downtown homeless shelters.

“We trust that this temporary testing station, provided over a few weeks and as testing supplies are available, will serve a critical need in north St. Louis,” CEO Dr. Alan Freeman said in a written statement. CareSTL hopes to offer drive-thru testing in coming weeks, said Dr. Hari Nallapaneni, chief medical officer. For now, the organization has set up tents outside the building to test people there. CareSTL is currently sending tests to private laboratories for analysis, but is awaiting delivery of a machine that will allow the center to analyze tests there at the facility, Nallapaneni said. Tests sent to the labs are currently returned in about five or six days, he said. “We hope to make the process easier to get the testing done much faster,” he said. “We’re trying to really be there for the community in the time of need.”The center ordered a machine from another supplier weeks ago, but the supplier cancelled the order amid a shortage of available equipment, Nallapaneni said. “I have never seen anything like this before,” he said. “We’re facing a serious medical and logistical challenge.” For testing at Affinia Healthcare, call 314-833-2777. For testing at CareSTL Health, call 314-633-6363.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, has been charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree.

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

The woman who died, Jazmond Dixon, was a biomedical services employee who worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis.

Officials in both states gave updates Wednesday on the spread of the coronavirus and financial relief they’re trying to provide.

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

The H1N1 flu that caused a pandemic in 2009 was much less deadly and contagious than COVID-19.

Roads in O’Fallon, Wilmore, Fairground and Carondelet parks will be closed to traffic. Forest Park will also close some roads.

The guard will help Missouri coordinate its response to the coronavirus. The mobilization lasts until May 15, unless the governor extends it.

Site personnel check people in at a BJC HealthCare pre-registration coronavirus testing site in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. In order to get tested patients must receive a referral from a health care provider after pre-screening. Photo by Colter Peterson, [email protected]