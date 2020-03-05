Two charged for summer homicide in East St. Louis

BELLEVILLE — Two East St. Louis men were charged with fatally shooting a man in June in East St. Louis. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that Reginald Alexander, 21, of the 1100 block of 45th Street, and Stephen Moore III, also 21, of the 400 block of 80th Street, were charged with first-degree murder.Authorities say the pair conspired to kill Markeese Fair, who was fatally shot June 6 near the intersection Belleview Avenue and North 24th Street in East St. Louis.Bond for Moore and Alexander are set at $1 million each. Moore has been in custody at St. Clair County Jail since Tuesday, and Alexander since Friday.

