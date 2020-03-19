Two boys shot in south St. Louis neighborhood

Two boys survived after being shot late Wednesday night on Cherokee Street near South Compton Avenue.Police described the victims only as “juvenile males” and did not release their ages or any circumstances of the shooting. A detective in the St. Louis Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center said early Thursday that he had nothing to add.They were shot at 10: 55 p.m. Wednesday on Cherokee Street, near South Compton Avenue. The boys were conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.That intersection is on the border of the Benton Park West neighborhood and the Gravois Park neighborhood in south St. Louis.Check back for updates.EDITOR’S NOTE: Story has been updated to correct location. Police initially said the shooting was in a different spot along Cherokee.

The three boys are about 14, 15, and 16 years old, police said. Police said the three were shot in the “lower body,” and the wounds were not l…

A gunman in a car opened fire on another vehicle, striking a teenage passenger. A woman and two young boys, ages 4 and 6, who were in the car …

Malachi Jeffries, a 15-year-old boy from Hazelwood who was shot by an older teen loading and unloading a gun, police said. The boy with the gu…

A 6-year-old boy was killed and his 9-year-old sister critically wounded when a gunman opened fire on their family as they drove near Euclid a…

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old shot two teens, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. The victims’ injuries are…

A 6-year-old girl was shot in her knee while inside a vehicle near Pennsylvania Avenue and Potomac Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

A man was charged after he injured a woman he was in a relationship with, and shot and killed Ruthondrea Chamberlain, the woman’s 17-year-old …

A 10-year-old found a gun on the ground in the 2800 block of Gamble Street, and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The teenager was hanging out with friends near the Boathouse in the park when he accidentally shot himself, police said.

A man was charged after he allegedly shot into a vehicle where the child, 9, and his father, 31, were sitting in the 4000 block of Meramec Str…

Timothy Lucas was shot in the chest at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road about 6: 15 p.m.

The girl was in stable condition after being shot in the back while inside a car around 6 p.m., near Natural Bridge Boulevard and Goodfellow A…

Mason “May May” Rodgers, 18 months, was shot in the shoulder in the 10100 block of Duke Drive when someone fired into the home.

Police said the girl suffered a self-inflicted injury in the 1600 block of Pine Street.

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

Authorities say efforts to slow the COVID-19 coronavirus over the next several months will be disruptive, but essential to containing transmission.

Police said the incident early Wednesday may have been an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.

The Victory Church day care’s director, Kimberly Boyd, and her daughter Kaileen Boyd face charges of child abuse and neglect.

The shot was fired into the ceiling of the Walmart, police say.

Corey S. Patrick, 46, lost control and hit a tree.

Kevin Carmack, 45, was charged Tuesday with one count of arson following the incident in Breckenridge Hills.

The body was found Monday and the death is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes against Persons.

Three people tried to rob a man in 2018 using a fake Facebook page as bait, authorities say. One of them was fatally shot during the robbery attempt.