🔥Two bodies found in River Thames in Essex in 'unrelated incidents'🔥

Two bodies have been found in the River Thames in what police are treating as unrelated incidents.

Officers rushed to Wharf Road in Grays, Essex, shortly before 7.30am on Thursday, following reports that a woman’s body had been found in the river.

Paramedics attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

While dealing with the incident, Essex Police then discovered a second body nearby.

The force said it does not believe the deaths are linked.

Police, paramedics, fire crews and the Coastguard remain at the scene.

Both deaths are being treated as non-suspicious. Officers are preparing a file for HM Coroner.