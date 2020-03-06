two-ba-baggage-handlers-at-heathrow-airport-test-positive-for-coronavirus

Two British Airways baggage handlers based at Heathrow have tested positive for Covid-19, the airline said in a statement.

A spokesman for the airline said: “Public Health England has confirmed that two members of our staff have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

“The colleagues have been isolated and are recovering at home.”

Baggage handlers work in teams and are responsible for loading, unloading and transporting luggage at airports, and do not generally have any interaction with passengers.

