🔥Twitter hilariously reinvents The Killers' Mr Brightside lyrics during coronavirus lockdown🔥

As the nation is on lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, a former footballer ignited some much-needed joy online by posting alternative lyrics to a well-known song by The Killers.

After the Government announced extra emergency powers allowing police to enforce isolation and fine people who break the new measures, ex-England player Jonny Sharples, reinvented the lyrics of the American indie band’s 2003 hit, Mr Brightside – with hilarious results.

He wrote: “I’m coming out of my cage. That’s a £30 fine,” updating the original lyrics of “I’m coming out of my cage and I’m doing just fine”.

Twitter soon joined in to finish the song, with thousands of people suggesting alterative words to humorously deal with the deadly pandemic that is sweeping across the world.

Replying to Mr Sharples’ Tweet, and fitting in with the beat and style of the song, one Twitter user added: “Gotta gotta lockdown because I want it gone”.

Responses like: “It started out with a sneeze, how did it end up like this” and “It was only a sneeze, it was only a sneeze” soon started pouring in.

Another user quipped: “Now Im falling asleep and developed a cough.”

“While my lungs break down, my ventilators gone,” said another.

Other users joined in the fun challenge writing: “Now I’m going to bed, I think I getting quite sick” / “There’s a pain in my head and it’s hurting my chest now” / “Feeling short of breath now” / “Please stay home.”

“I just can’t breath it’s killing me,” it went on.

The short collective rewriting was praised online, with people on social media thanking those who took part.

Users worked together to rewrite Mr Brightside using a coronavirus theme in the early hours of Wednesday morning (Twitter)

“To everyone above. Thank you,” said one commenter.

Another agreed: “Think after we go into full lockdown the government should play Mr Brightside to signal the all clear to come back out. We’d all know what it means!”

Since the post was published on Twitter yesterday, it has received over 20,000 likes.