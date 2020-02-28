‘Twisted Love’ true-crime show will feature Silex murder case

The 2002 murder of Ruth Ann Madden in Silex, Mo., was one of the strangest and most tragic crimes in Lincoln County history. Now it is getting its own true-crime treatment with an episode of “Twisted Love,” which will have its premiere on the Investigation Discovery channel at 8 p.m. Monday.The series, which is produced by celebrity media personality Khloé Kardashian, features true-life stories of love that turns to murder. In the Silex case, the violence sprang from a love triangle among Madden, her wheelchair-bound husband Andrew and Andrew’s home nurse, Karen Clowers.

