🔥TV presenter and fitness fanatic AJ Odudu on how she's staying healthy in lockdown🔥

In our A Day Well Spent With… series we take you through the exercise and wellbeing routines of people we follow in the fitness and beauty industry. So, given the current circumstances, we thought we’d give you a sneak peek into how some Londoners are keeping fit and happy behind closed doors.

We caught up with TV presenter AJ Odudu, who’s also a qualified personal trainer and sports nutritionist.

Here, she shares why you’ll find her skipping, shadow boxing and accidently intermittent fasting while the capital is on lockdown.

How I’m structuring my day…

I like to have the first hour of my day without looking at my phone, the news, the TV or anything. I put on some music, have a shower, have a coffee with oat milk, set my intentions for the day before I do all of that.

I’m making sure I have daily Facetime chats with friends and family, seeing that they’re ok keeps me happy. I’m also reading and doing online courses. Masterclass.com is my favourite place to learn new skills.

How I’ve adapted my fitness routine…

I’m incorporating exercise as part of my daily routine and particularly at this time, I think it’s especially important to listen to your body. This means not overdoing it in a home workout one day and feeling stiff the next. Also, making sure you enjoy exercise right now is key. We need a reason to smile.

I’m doing daily HIIT home workouts using the Fiit app, yoga stretches on my mat in the living room, shadow boxing in the garden and skipping. I love skipping. It’ s great for your entire body. Not to mention deep cleaning my flat daily, hoovering my stairs is a workout in itself!

There’s loads of ways to keep your running technique strong in quarantine, maintain your stamina and cardio health even if you don’t have outdoor space of your own. Small footwork drills (which can be found on YouTube) can help your technique whilst jumping jacks, skipping, circuits and HIIT workouts will keep up your fitness levels up. If you’re fortunate enough to have a stationary bike at home, you could hop on that too.

When it comes to my diet…

I’m naturally intermittent fasting – my first meal of the day tends to be around midday. In terms of supplements now I’m taking cod liver oil which is a great source of Vitamin D, essential if you’re stuck indoors. Zinc and vitamin C is also great for the immune system.

Usually I love a glass of rum and coke and espresso martinis but I’m rarely drinking at the moment because of the pandemic. Whilst I think it’s really important to still enjoy myself, now is not the time to be feeling groggy and anxious so I’ve cut back, only occasionally having a glass of red wine with dinner.

I usually grab food from the shops as and when I need them and eat out at restaurants a lot but as I’m no longer doing that, I’ve replaced fresh produce with frozen fruit and veg, still packed with nutrients and fibre. I’m also free to experiment with my meals more than usual so there’s been a lot of variety as I’ve dusted down my cookbooks.

Self-care to my right now is…

I love going to fancy spa retreats and getting deep tissue massages, so now I’m creating at home spa days with face masks, scented candles and massage oils.

When it comes to skincare, I keep it really simple in the morning. I wash, moisturise and go. Johnson’s Clean and Clear Daily Exfoliator is what I’ve used since I was a teenager followed by Origins Ginzing Oil-Free Energy Boosting Gel moisturiser has me ready to face the day.

In the evening I use Origins cleansing makeup removing jelly before using a cotton pad soaked in Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water to remove any excess. I rinse then use Caudalie Vinopure Clear Skin Purifying toner before moisturising with Drops Of Youth Bouncy Sleeping Mask from The Body Shop. My skincare regime in the evening really helps me relax, unwind and get ready for a decent night’s kip.

I have a rule of no screentime an hour before bed, switch off my central heating so that it’s nice and cool, dim the lights, candles on and lavender spray on my pillows before reading a chapter of my book. Currently I’m reading Alya Mooro’s, The Greater Freedom. It’s brilliant. ​