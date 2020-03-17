🔥TV Baftas postponed until 'later in the year' as UK braces for a rise in coronavirus cases🔥

The TV Baftas is the latest event to be postponed as the UK braces for a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

The annual ceremony sees stars from big budget dramas, reality television and soaps congregate to celebrate the past 12 months in television.

But this year’s event will now take place “later in the year” with the nominations announcement, which had been due on Thursday, March 26, also being postponed.

A statement from Bafta said: “Following the latest government advice on coronavirus (COVID-19), we regret to announce that the British Academy Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for 26 April and 17 May respectively, will be postponed until later in the year.

“The announcement of the nominations, scheduled for next Thursday 26 March, will also be postponed until closer to the ceremony. We’re working with all our partners to explore options for new dates and we hope to be in a position to confirm them in the coming weeks.

“We are continually monitoring the situation ​to ensure we are prepared for the challenges we may face in the coming weeks and months. We are closely following the advice of the World Health Organisation, NHS and GOV UK/Public Health England, and the safety of our members, guests and staff remains our top priority.”