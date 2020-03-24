TV anchors still affected by COVID-19 outbreak

While two high-profile STL television news anchors work from home — Anne Allred of KSDK (Channel 5) and John Pertzborn of KTVI (Channel 2) — another is still in the office, but also feeling the effects of the coronavirus.KSDK’s Mike Bush, Allred’s partner on the weekday evening newscasts, is worried about his daughter, Jennifer Bush, who is quarantined at home in Chicago.

KSDK anchor Mike Bush hosts the Musial Awards at Peabody Opera House in St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Over the weekend, Bush posted information on Facebook: “My daughter has symptoms and was tested Thursday,” Bush posted. “We don’t have the results back yet, so we are still crossing our fingers, but her doctor told her she’d bet money my daughter has it.”When contacted Tuesday, Bush described the situation thusly: “She feels lousy, but nothing scary. And still no test results. Doctor said labs are backed up.”Pertzborn, who was tested last week at Mercy Hospital along with his wife, Mary, after they returned from England, said Tuesday that he was told it would take up to nine days to get test results.”I do hope to return physically to the station next week if we test negative,” Pertzborn said.

KSDK anchor Anne Allred working a newscast from a studio set up in her basement. (Photo by KSDK)

Joe Holleman

Allred, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 and takes medication to suppress her immune system, is handling her anchoring duties from a studio installed in the basement of her home in west St. Louis County.Allred is not expected back in the KSDK studios for at least two weeks.• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.

