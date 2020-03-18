TV anchors affected by coronavirus are staying tuned in during isolation

The coronavirus pandemic is the top story on television news — and the leading personal concern of two STL newscasters.Anne Allred of KSDK (Channel 5) and John Pertzborn of KTVI (Channel 2) have seen their professional situations change drastically because of the virus.

KSDK (Channel 5) anchor Anne Allred (Photo by KSDK)

Photo by KSDK

Pertzborn’s concern is more acute. He is under self-quarantine and is being tested Wednesday to see if he contracted the virus during a recent trip to England.A fixture on local television for 33 years, the first 11 at KSDK and the last 22 at KTVI, Pertzborn is co-anchor of Channel 2’s weekday morning news show, alongside Randi Naughton.

KTVI (Channel 2) anchor John Pertzborn (Photo by KTVI)

Photo by KTVI

“It all started back in November/December, when my wife (Mary) and I were trying to figure out what to do for our 30th anniversary,” said Pertzborn, who lives in St. Clair County.”First it was visit family in Wisconsin, then we thought maybe Montana. But then we said, ‘Hey, let’s go to London,'” Pertzborn said in a phone interview. So they left in late February for a two-week excursion.”I was following the (coronavirus) news while we were there and could see things were getting worse,” Pertzborn said. “They were closing borders in Europe.”By the time the couple got to Heathrow Airport on Saturday for a flight to the U.S., Pertzborn knew he was in the middle of a problem.”People were jammed into the airport, bags were being searched by security without gloves, everyone was coughing,” he said.Thanks to friends who left them a car in Charlotte, North Carolina, the couple drove home and decided to self-quarantine.”We were both feeling a little sick, coughing, and my wife has had some lung problems,” Pertzborn said, adding that his wife was tested Tuesday and was in the hospital.On Wednesday, Pertzborn was tested and said he and his wife were returning home to self quarantine.Still, Pertzborn has been calling into the show and chatting with Naughton. And he also has had more time to pay attention to social media, clearly a mixed blessing.On Tuesday, he incurred the wrath of some Twitter users for posting a photo of people at a St. Patrick’s Day party, in apparent disregard of St. Louis’ order banning large gatherings.”So I get criticized for ‘promoting’ (parties),” he said. “I told them, ‘I’m a news reporter and I’m reporting news.’ That’s what I do.”The situation for Allred, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, is preventive. She is handling her anchoring duties from her home in west St. Louis County.A Villa Duchesne grad, Allred worked at several television stations before returning to STL in 2013.Station engineers have set up a mobile studio in Allred’s basement to allow her to continue to work the station’s main newscasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., alongside Mike Bush.

KSDK anchor Anne Allred working a newcasts from a studio set up in her basement (Photo by KSDK)

Joe Holleman

Due to her kidney transplant, Allred is included in one of the high-risk groups for contracting the virus because the medication she takes to prevent organ rejection suppresses her immune system.”My kidney transplant doctors have told me to stay home for at least the next two weeks until there is more information available about COVID-19 and its spread,” Allred said Wednesday.Allred’s health issues began in May 2016, when she and her husband, Drew Lammert, had a daughter, Nora. Three months premature, Nora spent 96 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.While Nora was improving, Allred had renal failure due to a rare kidney disorder that causes blood clots in major organs. She underwent surgery and was hospitalized five times.Nora is doing well, Allred said, but is quite curious about her mother’s basement broadcasts.”So I’m worried she’s going to be like that girl in the video who marches into the room while her dad is being interviewed,” Allred said with a laugh.”But with everyone working at home now, it probably wouldn’t go viral,” Allred said, “because it’s going to be happening all the time.”

St. Louis Post-DispatchYour weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.

Allred will be off several weeks to undergo transplant surgery