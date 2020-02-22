Turning point for Link Market as Bi-State approves shipping container donation

1 of 2

A patron examines the fresh food options at The Link Market’s site at the North Hanley MetroLink Station. Photo courtesy of Metro Transit.

The Link Market nonprofit operates two fresh food stands at MetroLink stops, one at North Hanley and one in Wellston. (Handout photo provided by Bi-State Development)

ST LOUIS — Bi-State has approved the donation of two shipping containers to the Link Market, which has sold fresh food out of the metal containers at the Wellston and North Hanley MetroLink stations.The board’s decision Friday marks a turning point for the nonprofit grocery store, which was at risk of shutting down last summer.Earlier in the meeting, Tom Sullivan, of University City, raised concerns about the project in a statement to Bi-State’s commissioners.“The markets are quite a strange operation. They opened at the Wellston and North Hanley MetroLink stations in hopes of providing fresh produce to underserved areas, but they have done very poorly,” Sullivan said.He said he visited the markets more than a dozen times and never saw a single customer.Link Market founder Jeremy Goss declined to comment.Still, with the donation of the kiosks approved, Bi-State’s vice-president of economic development John Langa said he would work with Link Market to make the transition as seamless as possible.“It really gives them the expert operator,” Langa said. “In this case, Goss can get it up and running as he sees fit.”Langa said he is working on finalizing the details of the license and donation agreements. The agency currently owns the shipping containers. The Link Market has received a second six-month extension that runs until late-June, which will allow them to take ownership of “all program and kiosk responsibilities,” according to the resolution.The resolution also states that if the Link Market decides to relocate or sell one of the shipping containers they would need written approval of St. Louis County and their license with Bi-State would become “null and void.”

