🔥Turkey vows to retaliate after 33 troops killed in Syria airstrike🔥

Tensions in the Middle East escalated today as Turkey vowed to retaliate over an airstrike that killed 33 of its troops in Syria’s Idlib province.

Ankara said it would “respond in kind” with attacks on “all” Syria’s military positions.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Russia was sending two warships equipped with cruise missiles to the Mediterranean Sea near the Syrian coast.

“Thirty-three of our soldiers were martyred as a result of the airstrike … by the forces of the [Bashar al-]Assad regime,” said Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Turkey’s Hatay province.

There was no immediate comment from Damascus.

Russia, which is providing military support to the Syrian regime, denied its warplanes were involved in last night’s attack.

Moscow’s defence ministry said the Turkish troops who came under fire were deployed among “terrorist battle formations” — and that no Turkish military units were meant to be in the area.

After receiving information about Turkish casualties, “the Russian side took all the necessary measures in order for the Syrian forces to stop the fire,” it claimed.

The attack marked Turkey’s biggest loss of life since it became involved in the Syrian conflict in 2016.

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a six-hour emergency meeting last night to discuss the response to the growing crisis.

Officials later claimed the country would no longer stop Syrian refugees displaced by the conflict from entering mainland Europe by land or sea.

Turkey had struck a deal with the European Union in 2016 to block passage for those fleeing the war in exchange for billions of euros in aid.

“We have decided, effectively immediately, not to stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe by land or sea,” an official said.

Ambassadors from Nato countries were holding emergency talks today at the request of Turkey, a member of the alliance. The Turkish stock market fell 10 per cent in the wake of the airstrike.

The UN called for an immediate ceasefire. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The airstrike came after a Russian delegation spent two days in Ankara for talks with Turkish officials on the situation in Idlib, where a Syrian government offensive has sent hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing towards the Turkish border.

Hundreds of refugees were today reportedly gathering at Turkey’s border with Greece, while others gathered on beaches facing Greek islands in echoes of the migrant crisis that gripped Europe in 2015 and 2016.