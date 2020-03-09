🔥Tulisa reveals she has Bell's Palsy as she discusses cruel trolling over her appearance🔥

Tulisa has revealed that she has been suffering from Bell’s Palsy, as she opened up about the cruel trolling she has received over her appearance.

The former N-Dubz star, 31, sustained nerve damage after a horse riding accident and was later diagnosed with the condition, a type of paralysis that temporarily affects the ability to control the facial muscles.

“I do suffer from Bell’s Palsy,” she told Loose Women. “The first time was after a serious horse riding accident and it caused nerve damage.”

The singer said that she has received hurtful comments about her appearance from social media users who didn’t know she was “going through a Bell’s Palsy attack,” revealing that one commenter even suggested she “looked like [she] was having a stroke.”

“There’s been times people have criticised the way I look and my face, not knowing I’m going through a Bell’s Palsy attack,” she told the panel.

“Someone online said I looked like I was having a stroke. I have emergency steroids on me and I know how to handle it.”

She added: “Some of the worst comments would be too harsh for daytime television. The worst things you can say about women.

“I had people referencing my uncle’s death, my mother’s mental illness, loads of threats. The lowest of the lows.”

Tulisa rose to fame as part of N-Dubz alongside bandmates Fazer and Dappy (Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Tulisa said that she no longer engages with trolls online as they may be going through struggles of their own.

“We don’t know who that other person is on the other side of the screen,” she said. “Sometimes hurt people hurt people.”

The musician also discussed recent reports that she has been credited as a songwriter on two tracks under consideration for Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica.

Last month, fans on Twitter saw that her full name Tula Contostavlos appeared on a list of contributors on two new tracks registered as written with Gaga, titled Chances and Feels So Good.

Doing little to brush off the speculation, she said that she is “really excited” about the forthcoming release, adding: “That’s all I can say. It’s a really exciting time.”

An official tracklisting for Chromatica, which is released on April 10, is yet to be confirmed.

Loose Women airs weekdays on ITV from 12.30pm.