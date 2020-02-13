Tugboat operators pull barge worker from Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS — A barge worker who fell into the Mississippi River near downtown St. Louis was rescued by towboat operators, a St. Louis fire official said. The barge worker was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department.The barge worker fell off a barge and was pulled underneath the barge, then emerged on the other side of the barge, Mosby said.Tugboat operators pulled the worker out of the water on the Illinois side of the river, and the Fire Department’s marine vessel launched from Arsenal Street and brought the patient to shore.The rescue was after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Arsenal & Mississippi River – Marine Rescue Task Force responding for a person in the water. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/NGiBk0aPdX

— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 13, 2020

Jason Dipner was charged with one count of enticement of a child younger than 15 following his arrest in October.

Ajla Zekan, 21, allegedly stabbed the cab driver approximately 11 times without any warning, according to court documents..

James Kempf shot himself in woods in the Ozarks as police approached his makeshift bed made of foil, foam board and a green tarp. The property owner said Kempf was a good friend driven crazy in a child-custody fight.

Allegations in a Missouri lawsuit shed light on how some jail officials use restraint chairs, which have been linked to dozens of deaths.

More than a dozen felony counts were dismissed against Marquise Henderson in a case that’s over three years old. Prosecutors say they intend to refile.

A victim told police that when she was 15, she started talking with Michael Bakale on mobile apps Whisper and Snapchat.

Cameka Cathey is accused of murdering a shopper inside the Family Dollar Store at 9730 St. Charles Rock Road in Breckenridge Hills. State psychologists say she soon may be ready to proceed to trial.

Early on Dec. 15, officers responded to an anonymous report of puppies abandoned next to a dumpster in Shaw Park.

Some have described Lane as a gadfly because of his penchant for suing the city and public officials to stop what he views as abusive government.

A Ladue doctor and a nurse practitioner from St. Louis admitted improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid.