🔥Tubes 'packed' despite coronavirus travel guidance as Sadiq Khan warns of further cuts to service🔥

Commuters complained of “packed” Tube trains this morning despite coronavirus travel warnings as the Government and London Mayor continue to row over service levels.

Images showed carriages filled with commuters, unable to observe anything near to the two metre social distancing advice issued, as they travelled through London today.

“The Tube is packed, with social distancing impossible,” one passenger wrote on Twitter.

It comes with the Underground operating to around 50 per cent of its usual capacity at peak times – with Sadiq Khan stating this is due to staff sickness and other employees self isolating.

In a statement today, he said nearly a third of Transport for London staff are ill or self-isolating, warning if this goes up then more services will be cut.

“Nearly a third of TfL’s staff are now off sick or self-isolating – including train drivers and crucial control centre staff,” he said.

“Many of them have years of safety-critical training in order to run specific lines – so it is simply not possible to replace them with others.

“TfL will do everything possible to continue safely running a basic service for key workers, including our amazing NHS staff, but if the number of TfL staff off sick or self-isolating continues to rise – as we sadly expect it will – we will have no choice but to reduce services further.”

Transport for London has pledged to run “as much of a Tube service as we possibly can”.

However, ministers have criticised the reduction in service with health secretary Matt Hancock saying there was “no good reason” for it.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick furthered the row this morning as he urged the London Mayor to up services.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Clearly they (London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London) have their own challenges because members of their staff are unwell or are self-isolating following the correct guidelines.

“So I don’t think this is an easy question to answer but I think there are ways they could be laying on more trains because nobody should be going to work, particularly those frontline workers such as in the NHS and social care, and having to travel cheek by jowl with other people on the Underground.

“We think that can be resolved by laying on more trains and we are urging the Mayor of London to do so.”

