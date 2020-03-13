The latest headlines in your inbox

Tube train drivers have voted overwhelming in favour of strike action in a growing dispute over pay.

Members of the Aslef union, which controls nearly 2,500 drivers – the vast majority – on the network have rejected a four-year inflation plus deal.

More than 10,000 further Tube staff, including drivers and signal workers, belonging to the rival RMT union are currently voting in the same dispute.

Their result, due later this month, is also expected to endorse walkouts which threaten to halt the system used by four million people a day.

Aslef has stopped short of announcing any strike dates pending further talks with London Underground. The unions are expected to combine strike action for maximum effect.

TSSA, the white collar and managerial union, has already accepted the four-year deal which offers RPI plus 0.2 per cent for each of the first three years and 1.4 per cent for the fourth year.

Union bosses earlier rejected a one year 2.5 per cent increase as “insulting”.

Tube drivers earn a basic £55,000 plus benefits.

A spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL,) parent company of the Tube, said: “We have offered a four-year deal which guarantees above-inflation rises.

“It reflects and rewards the hard work our staff do on the network every day while remaining affordable in a difficult financial climate.

“We remain available to meet and discuss the outstanding issues and seek to avoid damaging strike action.”

Finn Brennan, Aslef organiser for the Tube, tweeted: “Underground drivers have voted massively in favour on action.”

He stated the union “want a fair settlement, not a strike. But management need to make an improved offer to resolve this dispute.”