🔥Tube stations locked down as commuters go underground in London's coronavirus battle🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tube stations have been barricaded as commuters go underground and hunker up at home amid London’s battle against coronavirus.

This morning, normally-heaving stations were left eerily quiet, as heavy metal gates blocked the entrances.

Only yesterday, Tube services were still rammed, with those on board clearly unable to maintain the expert-recommended “social distance” from fellow passengers.

But stations were a marked contrast today, after Transport for London announced a mass cut on transport services in the capital, with up to 40 stations closing and night services set to end.

Empty London during Coronavirus – In pictures

People have also been urged to only use public transport for essential journeys in order to keep the network free for critical workers. Buses are also affected.

The move pre-empts further measures potentially coming into place to prevent the spread of the virus in the capital.

London has seen the most cases of anywhere in the UK, with 953 confirmed patients in the capital, according to Public Health England.

The city has been said to be weeks ahead in terms of the spread in comparison to other areas, prompting the prime minister to urge Londoners to pay particular heed to advice.