🔥Tube delays: Morning misery as delays hit four Tube lines and national rail trains after trespassers on tracks at West Croydon🔥

Commuters faced travel mayhem this morning as delays hit four Tube lines, Thameslink and London Overground services after trespassers blocked tracks into central London.

A faulty train at Latimer Road caused severe Tube delays on the Circle, District and Hammersmith & City lines.

There were also minor delays on the Metropolitan line between Harrow on the Hill and Aldgate due to an earlier faulty train.

Thameslink passengers also faced severe delays after trespassers on the tracks at West Croydon.

The rail operator said the trespassers had now been removed but a backlog of congestion is still affecting services between East Croydon and central London.

The power had to be turned off in the Norwood area due to reports of people on the railway line during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

The London Overground was also dogged by disruption with severe delays between West Croydon and Sydenham, as a result of the same incident.

There is also a part suspension between South Tottenham and Barking as Network Rail repairs damage caused by a derailed freight train.

Overground passengers were also facing minor delays from Stratford to Clapham Junction and Richmond due to a broken down freight train at Gospel Oak.

London Tramlink has been disrupted by minor delays due to a tresspasser in the Reeves Corner area.

The District and Metropolitan lines are now running as normal, while there are minor delays on the other two affected Tube lines.

All other lines are running a good service.