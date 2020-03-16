🔥Tube chief in emergency talks to keep trains running during coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tube chiefs held emergency talks with union leaders today in an effort to help keep vital services running during the coronavirus outbreak.

The drivers’ union Aslef last week voted for strike action in a row over pay, but today its district organiser Finn Brennan said the situation is “rapidly changing”.

He said: “Keeping public transport operating will be vital to making sure that NHS and care workers, government and council staff, supermarket, distribution and other essential people are able to get to work. More than ever we will need the vital public servants, including transport workers.

“Our approach will be to do what is right, not just in the interests of our members, but of their families and of the wider communities we all are part of.”

In a “gesture of goodwill”, the white-collar TSSA union today suspended long-running industrial action involving TfL clerical staff to allow them to help at Tube and other stations.

It came as Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, revealed a dramatic drop of up to 20 per cent in train passenger numbers. He admitted fewer trains could run if the trend continues.

Mr Shapps told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme that he was working closely with the train operators to maintain services because “people still need to be able to travel”.

Asked whether the train companies could be of freed of regulations to run a specific number of services, Mr Shapps said his discussions would include “how many trains are put on their lines at any one time”.

He added: “Quite clearly this is an exceptional, international, moment in time. An international crisis and we need to be flexible as a country to react to that. I will be driven by that, among other things, by demand. There is no point in running ghost trains.”

The Government and transport unions were today also taking part in a telephone conference to discuss the “difficulties the sector is facing”. Manuel Cortes, leader of the TSSA, said: “Now is the time for us all to pull together, as unions, workers, employers and Government.”

A commuter rail company today became the first London operator to hand out extra supplies of soap and paper towels to help keep commuters and staff safe.

Chiltern Railways, which operates trains to Marylebone from Birmingham Moor Street, Stratford-upon-Avon and Oxford, made the provisions on trains and in station lavatories.

A spokesman for the operator, owned by Arriva UK Trains, said: “We are doing everything we can to help reduce the spread of the virus. We are monitoring the situation closely and following the latest advice from the Government.”

Along with other train operators, Chiltern today told passengers it did not expect services to be curtailed.