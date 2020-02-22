🔥Truth Or Dare Sequel Reportedly In The Works At Blumhouse🔥

Blumhouse has proven its expertise in the horror genre time and time again and they know how to keep the party going when it comes to their franchises. In fact, it seems they’re set to continue this successful trend, too, as a sequel to the hit 2018 film Truth or Dare is reportedly in development.

The masters of horror have helmed several successful series such as The Purge, Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Happy Death Day and Ouija, just to name a few. So, it’s safe to say they know what they’re doing when handling a follow-up to an eerie piece of cinema. And now it seems that they feel Truth or Dare deserves another installment to terrorize moviegoers, as sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and that a new Scream movie is in the works – both of which have since been confirmed – say that Blumhouse is reportedly working on a follow-up and while no plot or casting details are available just yet, we’re told it’s definitely happening.

For those unfamiliar with the original, Truth or Dare revolved around a group of college students playing the infamous game of questions and dares in Mexico. But soon they realize that there are deadly consequences for those that don’t follow through on their tasks.

Truth or Dare grossed an impressive $95 million off of a very modest $3.5 million budget and a movie that made about 30 times what it costs definitely justifies a sequel, so it makes a lot of sense why they’d be looking into continuing the story from the first iteration.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see what the Truth or Dare follow-up will have in stores for audiences, but until we learn more, horror fanatics can enjoy all the other great titles Blumhouse has to offer. Fantasy Island is in theaters now, for instance, and The Invisible Man will release on February 28th.