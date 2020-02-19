🔥‘Truth matters’ Roger Stone to be sentenced Thursdays despite efforts to overturn guilty verdicts🔥

WASHINGTON — Republican strategist and close friend of the president Roger Stone will be sentenced Thursday despite his ongoing efforts to overturn the guilty verdicts against him, a federal judge in Washington federal court ruled.

“There’s been a lot of work that’s gone into the sentencing,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Tuesday. “It makes sense to proceed.”

But she said “execution of the sentence will be deferred” while she rules on whether Stone deserves a new trial.

Stone, 67, was convicted last year of lying to Congress about his attempts to get details from Hillary Clinton’s private emails from the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks. Prosecutors said Stone intimidated a friend who could contradict his testimony.

As his Feb. 20 sentencing has drawn near, the longtime GOP operative has twice argued that he deserves a new trial. His first such demand was rejected by Berman Jackson earlier this month; she found no evidence that a juror who worked for the Internal Revenue Service was biased.

His latest motion remains sealed and defence attorney Seth Ginsberg said in court Tuesday only that “this issue goes to the heart of the case and is such a fundamental issue.”

“It is possible that the entire proceeding might have been different” had it been addressed earlier, Ginsberg said, in arguing for a sentencing delay.

The sealed filing came after Trump suggested that the forewoman in the case had “significant bias.” Prosecutors are expected to file a response to the sealed request today.



In this file photo taken on March 14, 2019 former advisor to US President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, waves as he leaves a court hearing in Washington DC.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

The ruling to continue with sentencing this week came amid intervention in Stone’s case by the Trump administration that has roiled the Department of Justice and federal judiciary. Trump has repeatedly attacked the prosecutors, judge and jury in the case. On Tuesday, Trump sent tweets that suggested “everyone” involved in prosecuting the case could be sued.

All four of the prosecutors who handled the trial withdrew from the case last week after Attorney General William Barr publicly overruled their recommendation that Stone serve seven to nine years in prison. The suggestion of a more lenient sentence that came after Trump complained about the initial recommendation raised questions over whether the White House was meddling in prosecutions and eroding the independence of the Justice Department.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees subsequently signed a public letter urging Barr to resign, and the head of the Federal Judges Association has called an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

Truth matters. Truth still matters.

The basis of Stone’s most recent request for a new trial remains under seal, but came after the president criticized the jury forewoman in the case.

Tomeka Hart, a former president of the Memphis City Schools Board of Commissioners, identified herself as the forewoman of the jury in a Facebook post, saying she “can’t keep quiet any longer” in the wake of the Justice Department’s efforts to seek a more lenient sentence for Stone than the seven to nine years recommended by front-line prosecutors.

Although Hart was not named at the trial, the juror’s identity was always known to both Stone’s defence and prosecutors throughout proceedings. She disclosed her background, including a bid for Congress, in public pretrial jury selection. Stone’s defence and his trial judge had the opportunity to question Hart directly and challenge her eligibility at the time.



Roger Stone, longtime ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, holds a news conference in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2019.

Leah Millis/REUTERS

Stone’s defence has asked for a sentence of probation, citing his age and lack of criminal history. At trial, they argued that any inaccuracies in his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee were irrelevant because the Trump campaign never succeeded in getting information from WikiLeaks, and that his threats to his friend Randy Credico were not serious.

Prosecutors lamented that defence was not just inadequate but corrosive to society.

“If that’s the state of affairs that we’re in, I’m pretty shocked,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Marando told jurors in closing argument. “Truth matters. Truth still matters.”