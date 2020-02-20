Trust: That’s what some St. Louis County residents say they want in new police chief

1 of 3

Zaki Baruti speaks during a public forum between the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners and its residents at the Hazelwood Early Childhood Center on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Hazelwood. Members of the public were invited to share their input as the board selects its new police chief. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

FLORISSANT — St. Louis County residents made one thing clear at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Wednesday: They want a new police chief they can trust.“When the police do a great thing, we all celebrate with them. When they do something wrong, don’t send the public affairs guy,” said the Rev. Phillip Duvall, who serves as social justice chair of the Missionary Baptist State Convention of Missouri. “Bring the leadership before the community.”The police board announced last week, after Chief Jon Belmar announced his retirement effective in April, that it would set aside time during three of its monthly board meetings for public input on what residents want in the next county police chief.The Hazelwood School District’s Early Childhood Center was filled on Wednesday with county residents and police officers. About 20 residents echoed Duvall, saying they wanted a police chief with integrity, who requires officers to know their community, and who has a good rapport with the St. Louis County Council.“We see a lot of crime and a lot of problems starting with our youth, so that person has to be in tune with our youth,” said Mark Behlmann, president of the Hazelwood Board of Education.Many of the black county residents who spoke discussed racism they’ve experienced with police officers, and said they wanted the new chief to change the department.Several at the meeting spoke in support of Lt. Col. Troy Doyle, a popular choice for chief. St. Louis County police Officer Shanette Hall talked about racism she experienced as the only black female officer in her precinct, and how Doyle, who did not know her at the time, stepped in to help her.Mayors and council members from such North County municipalities of Jennings, Dellwood, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Beverly Hills, Cool Valley, Moline Acres and Pine Lawn planned to send a letter this week to the police board outlining their support for Doyle.Many praised the board for its new approach to hiring a chief, but also pushed for more.“Transparency should not be limited to the commissioners asking the public what are the two or three attributes the board should consider,” said John Bowman Sr., president of the St. Louis County NAACP. “It should also include a public release of the selection process and criteria and the ability of the public to ask questions and to hear directly from candidates.”Four of the five police board members are new. Chairman and retired Missouri Supreme Court Judge William Ray Price Jr., a Republican, and vice chairman and lawyer Michelle Schwerin, an independent, were voted in by the county council on Nov. 5.Dr. Laurie Punch, an associate professor of surgery at Washington University, and Thomasina Hassler, an adjunct assistant professor of social science at Harris-Stowe State University, were voted in by the St. Louis County Council on Nov. 26. Both are Democrats.County Executive Sam Page is interviewing candidates to replace the last member, Democrat Mark Gaertner, whose term expired in November.When Belmar was selected in 2014, the county voted in a closed session that then-St. Louis County police Chief Tim Fitch’s predecessor would come from the top three commanders in the department, which left them to choose from three lieutenant colonels.Months after being appointed, Belmar led the department through the protests in Ferguson following the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown that caught worldwide attention. Following the protests, Belmar defended the department’s use of tear gas and other aggressive tactics used on police protesters, but said the “optics” could have been better.He has said every county police officer would get a body camera by April.Belmar’s resignation follows a $20 million verdict on Oct. 15 in favor of Sgt. Keith Wildhaber, who sued Belmar and the county for discrimination because of his sexual orientation after being passed up for a promotion 23 times. After mediation with the county, Wildhaber will be awarded $7 million plus another $3.25 million by Jan. 31, 2021.The locations for the next two meetings have yet to be determined by the board, but they will be held Feb. 26 in South St. Louis County and March 10 in Central/West St. Louis County.

